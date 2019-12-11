LIVE COVERAGE: Judiciary Committee begins deliberations on articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday night to begin deliberations on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The announcement came after weeks of public hearings in front of the House Intelligence Committee and Judiciary Committee. The two committees questioned key witnesses, law scholars and attorneys for each party.

Join J.B. Biunno and Keith Cate Wednesday for live coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. ET. They will be joined by Washington D.C. Correspondent Jessi Turnure, looking ahead at what to expect next from the impeachment inquiry.

The Judiciary Committee is scheduled to begin its markup of the articles at 7 p.m. ET and will likely vote in the coming days. The full House is expected to vote by Christmas. If the charges are approved, they would be sent to the Senate for a trial.

Get caught up with previous impeachment coverage: