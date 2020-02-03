Local community leader invited to State of the Union

FILE- In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, the U.S. Capitol at sunset in Washington. Republicans have high hopes of using the House drive toward impeaching President Donald Trump to defeat Democrats from swing districts loaded with moderate voters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — A local community leader is heading to Washington for Tuesday’s State of the Union after being invited by Rep. John Katko.

Mary Nelson will be joining Katko for President Donald Trump’s address.

Nelson has worked to fight poverty and reduce youth and gang violence in Central New York for almost 20 years.

Nelson started doing this after she lost her own nephew in 2002.

She runs an annual Youth Day Barbecue and Backpack giveaway. At the event, local students are given school supplies they need to succeed.

The 2020 State of the Union has been scheduled for Tuesday night.