(NBC NEWS) – Los Angeles County deputies were responding Thursday morning to reports of shots fired at a high school in Santa Clarita.

The sheriff’s office tweeted just before 8 a.m. local time to avoid the area of Saugus High School. Minutes later, the office said people were reporting that shots had been fired at the school.

Saugus was placed on lockdown and neighboring elementary schools were being locked down, the sheriff’s office said.