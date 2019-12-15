Man accused of slapping WSAV reporter on backside arrested

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man accused of slapping WSAV’s Alex Bozarjian on the rear during a live report has been arrested.

Thomas Callaway is charged with sexual battery in connection to the incident at Saturday’s bridge run in Savannah.

He turned himself in Friday at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office and has since been released on $1,300 bond.

In a brief e-mail Friday, Bozarjian’s attorney, Gloria Allred, said “Alex is looking forward to justice in this case.”

WSAV has issued the following statement regarding the arrest: