Mother of missing Jacksonville 5-year-old hospitalized following overdose, will be booked after release

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT, CNN) — This is the latest information in the disappearance of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. All times are local (CT):
—
4:31 p.m.
Mother of missing girl hospitalized following suicide attempt
Brianna Williams, the mother of Taylor Rose Williams, is currently in the hospital with life-threatening conditions after an attempted suicide attempt Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Police Department.
Williams, 27, reported Taylor missing last Wednesday. Authorities say Willaims had stopped cooperating with them Monday.
During a press conference, Jacksonville PD says Williams will be arrested after she is released from the hospital. She is charged with child neglect and also giving false statements to authorities in the investigation.
In the press conference, authorities did not confirm if the remains found Tuesday belonged to Taylor, but that it “indicates” her.
Authorities did not release any more information, saying they “have a lot of work left to do.”
—
12:20 p.m.
Human remains found in Demopolis during search for missing girl
An investigative team searching for a missing Jacksonville, Florida girl found human remains near Demopolis, Alabama, local authorities confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple agencies, including FBI offices, participated in the search for 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams. The remains have not yet been identified.
Taylor’s mother, Brianna Williams, reported her missing Wednesday, when a nationwide Amber Alert was issued. Brianna Williams is no longer cooperating with police, Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference Monday.
Brianna Williams, an Alabama native, is a U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class at NAS Jacksonville, according to the sheriff.
Anyone who may have seen Taylor with her mother in the last six months is urged to call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. Brianna Williams drives a black 2017 Honda Accord with tinted windows and black rims.
Tips may also be directed to FDLE Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774.
This is a breaking news story, which will be updated as additional details are available.
