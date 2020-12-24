Motivational therapy for nursing home patients

(WETM)- This holiday season is unlike any other due to the coronavirus pandemic. Families aren’t able to be together, but the families feeling this impact the most are those with family members in nursing homes.

However, one platform is helping these patients find motivation through their physical therapy and stay connected to their families even when they can’t be with them. The CEO of Restore, Eran Arden explains how it works.

“Restore is basically a motivational platform to help patients engage and build the skills they need.”

Restore is a website. You can log in with any laptop, or tablet with a webcam. There are interactive games for patients to play that are not just fun, it’s their physical therapy.

Arden says they use the webcam on laptops and tablets to “track the patient’s movement as they move and play our games. So, they can play a slot machine to work on their range of motion. Or, ski the slopes if they need to work on shifting balance or taking snaps. All those games are collecting the data and helping improve the patient’s skills. But, they’re fun and engaging and it’s all on the web so you don’t need a dedicated device, you just need to log in and play.”

One of the benefits of being an online platform is the ability to connect players from a distance. So, especially now during covid when patients are isolated and don’t see many visitations, you can have a game and play a game with a family member at home.



Arden says, “especially during covid it’s finding the motivation to engage and have fun with the patient and make sure that they’re staying active and not isolated in their room.”

The platform gives patients the opportunity to not only play with other patients in the facility but nationwide.

To find out more about restore skills click here.