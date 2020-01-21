NASA’s all-female space team upgrades International Space Station

(CNN) ⁠— Two female astronauts successfully carried out NASA’s third-ever all-female spacewalk Monday.

Flight engineers Jessica Meir and Christina Koch completed the main tasks to upgrade the International Space Station’s power systems.

The spacewalk took just over five hours.

As it wrapped up, the duo paid a heartfelt tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

“Today is also Martin Luther King Day, a personal hero for “…” me and Christina… We may have all come on different ships but we are in the same boat now. And then to have the spectacular view that we have today and look at the planet that we call home, planet earth… how much we owe to those that paved the way. And that doesn’t just mean space flight, it also means civils rights and inclusion, and to know that how important it is… to all, for all. And that’s why it’s so “…” for us to be out here, because he not only paved the way for not only us, but so many who have a dream.” Christina Koch

The pair conducted the first-ever all-female spacewalk in October.