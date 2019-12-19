(CNN) — National Re-Gifting Day is always celebrated on the Thursday before Christmas.

The truth is, not every gift is a success — which leads to the practice of “re-gifting.”

There are some general rules for re-gifting:

Make sure the present is unused and in its original packaging.

Don’t re-gift if the item is handmade or personalized, or if the gift has a special meaning for the original giver.

Only re-gift if you think the receiver would enjoy the present.

You can share your re-gifting stories on social media using #nationalregiftingday.