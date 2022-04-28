LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Across the street from the French restaurant Mon Ami Gabi, crews worked hard to finish setting up the stage and signage of the Las Vegas NFL Draft 2022 stage floating on top of the Bellagio Fountains’ lake.

Less than 24 hours from kicking off the three-day sporting event, the Las Vegas Strip felt the hustle and bustle. A large crane parked was visible near the front of the stage on Las Vegas Boulevard, and tents could be seen on the corners of the Bellagio lake as crews worked on putting the finishing touches on the set.

The NFL Draft stage and the red carpet did not halt the iconic Bellagio Fountains shows. The Fountains have been dancing to various tunes behind the scene and red carpet to the delight of visitors on the Las Vegas Strip, adding to the growing excitement.

The NFL Draft is all visitors were talking about; some tourists 8 News Now spoke to did not know of the NFL Draft being held in Las Vegas until they arrived and were surprised and delighted they were in town for this historic event.