Obama: Women are “indisputably” better at leading

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – According to BBC News, former President Barack Obama said Monday that women are ‘indisputably’ better at leading.

An Obama adviser confirmed the report to CNN

The former commander in chief made the comments while speaking at the Singapore Expo, saying there would be “significant improvement across the board” if countries were led by women.

Obama also made clear that he has no plans of taking another leadership role in politics, however, in August he did start a new initiative aimed at voting reform and fighting gerrymandering.