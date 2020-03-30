One World Trade Center to be lit up Red, White, and Blue

NEW YORK (WETM) – New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the lights of One World Trade Center’s 408-foot spire be lit red, white and blue this evening in recognition of the ongoing nationwide effort to combat COVID-19.

“We are dealing with a deadly serious situation right now, and it is more important than politics and more important than partisanship,” said Governor Cuomo. “This is a war and if there is division at this time, the virus will defeat us.

The Governor announced on Monday that more than 1,200 people have died from the virus in the Empire State, a number he called “staggering” as the USNS Comfort hospital ship docked in New York City.

“This virus doesn’t discriminate — it attacks everyone, and it attacks everywhere. There are no red states, and there are no blue states, and there are no red casualties, and there are no blue casualties. It is red, white and blue. If there was ever a moment for unity, this is it.

I am directing the World Trade Center spire to be lit red, white and blue tonight as a symbol of our commonality — we are all Americans and we will fight this war and get through this difficult time together.”