Online tools launched to help students complete FAFSA

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – The Education Trust–New York announced it is relaunching online tools to help students complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). The relaunch was motivated by a decrease in FAFSA completions.

To help address the decrease in FAFSA completions, the Ed Trust announced an updated version of its FAFSA High School Toolkit is available to download on their website. The Toolkit’s goal is to support high schools in helping students complete financial aid applications before the end of the school year.

Ed Trust–NY, also announced it will relaunch its statewide FAFSA Completion Tracker, which allows users to track FAFSA completion rates for schools across New York. According to the Ed Trust, as of February 5, the percentage of high school seniors statewide who completed the FAFSA dropped 3 percentage points, when compared to February 5 last year.