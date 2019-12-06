Opelika police and fire on scene of horrific train versus vehicle crash

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly train versus vehicle crash along Old Columbus Road has claimed the life of a Opelika woman and injured two more including a small child.

At around 9:00 AM Wednesday morning, Opelika Police and Fire responded to the train crossing at Chewacla Road and Old Columbus Road in Opelika where a vehicle had collided with a train.

There were three occupants of the vehicle, all from Opelika. The driver, 62-year-old Valerie Joyce White, suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

“Her two passengers, a 3-year-old and 36- year-old, were rushed by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional emergency room. The 36-year-old suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition. The three-year-old is expected to recover from her injuries,” said Harris.

It is believed White, while traveling west on Old Columbus Road, crossed in front of the eastbound train as it approached the crossing and was struck in the driver’s side of the vehicle, knocking the vehicle off the roadway and overturning.

Opelika Police are in charge of the investigation and driver error is suspected to be a factor.