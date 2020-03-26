Over 10,000 National Guard troops responding to COVID-19 pandemic

(WETM) – Over 10,700 Air and Army National Guard are currently responding to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

Eight states approved the use of dual-status commanders as of this morning. This gives them the authority to command active and reserve component troops under the control of a State’s Governor.

The tasks that the National Guard are helping out with are:

Delivering food

Helping with screening and testing

Providing transportation

Disinfecting and cleaning public spaces

Military leaders have made it a point to say the National Guard will not be imposing martial law.