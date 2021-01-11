President Trump banned from Twitter

(WETM)- Recently twitter was put in a tough spot. In a lot of ways, President Trump’s tone hasn’t changed since he started using social media platforms such as Twitter as a megaphone.

But in light of recent events, such as last weeks seize of the U.S. Capitol, it’s become quite evident to tech companies that continuing to give President Trump free will to say whatever he wants on these platforms, has led to violent consequences.

May Habib is the CEO of writer and her team has been tracking toxic language on twitter since the fall election. “It’s not just rants about a stolen election. Things around fraud…even his punctuation, the way that he capitalizes things. That has all gone into the way that we have labeled his tweets as inflammatory or toxic,” says Habib.

She says, “what twitter has decided is that, even though he has been crossing that line for a long time…. they had protected his tweets not only first amendment rights, but under, he’s a person of interest. The technology community as we’ve seen over the past week has in aggregate, together decided enough is enough.”

Habib tells 18 News that the research shows over the past week there has been a spike, as a result of President Trump’s tweets, in the level of inflammatory language across twitter since the election and last weeks twitter streams.