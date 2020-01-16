President Trump to issue new rule protecting prayer in schools

President Doland Trump announced today, National Religous Freedom Day, that he will issue new rules to allow students attending public school to engage in prayer during school hours.

The president will hold an Oval Office event to announce these updates on the regulations of school prayer; these updates are required to take place every 2 years but haven’t been updated since 2003. The Trump administration plans to encourage the use of and update the complaint process students use to report religious discrimination in schools.

In 1962, the Supreme Court ruled that public schools cannot facilitate official prayer, but students may pray at any time as long as they do not disrupt the class or their studies.