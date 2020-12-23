President Trump vetoes defense bill

(WETM)- President Trump has followed through on his threats to veto the annual defense bill, prompting plans for Congress to return from their holiday break to potentially override him for the first time in his four-year administration.

In a message to the House of Representatives Trump writes “My Administration has taken strong actions to help keep our Nation safe and support our service members, I will not approve this bill, which would put the interests of the Washington, D.C. establishment over those of the American people.”

Because of the repeated veto threats from Trump, Congress already scheduled voting sessions to override the move during floor votes next week. The House is now set to meet on Monday to override the defense bill veto. The Senate is scheduled to follow suit on Tuesday.