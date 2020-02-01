Raccoon picks Super Bowl winner

Breaking News
TACOMA, WA (CNN) — It may not be a groundhog, but a raccoon in Washington state is predicting the Super Bowl winner.

His name is McChord and he lives at the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park in Eatonville.

His keepers left out two bags of treats; one with a logo from each team.

The little guy first snacked off the 49ers bag. But then, he grabbed the one with the Chiefs logo and ran away with it.

Maybe he’s saying Kansas City will come from behind for the win? We’ll just have to wait and see on Sunday.

