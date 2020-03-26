1  of  4
REAL ID deadline extended to October 2021

(NBC NEWS) – The deadline for Americans to comply with the federal REAL ID program has been extended to Oct. 1, 2021.

“The federal, state and local response to the spread of the Coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement. “Our state and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, we want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts.”

The REAL ID Act was passed after the 9/11 attacks and sought to make all state-issued identification cards more secure with uniform national standards.

President Trump on Monday announced the deadline would be pushed back but did not say until when.

