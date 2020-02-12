Remains of ‘precious unborn’ found at abortion doc’s properties buried

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — Hundreds of fetal remains found at the Illinois home of the late abortionist Dr. Ulrich Klopfer in September have been buried.

The 2,411 aborted fetal remains found at Klopfer’s property were “memorialized” at a graveside service Wednesday at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.

A grave marker reads: “IN MEMORY OF THE 2,411 PRECIOUS UNBORN BURIED HERE ON FEB. 12, 2020.”

It was September when relatives of Klopfer found 2,246 sets of fetal remains in a garage in Will County, Illinois, following his death. Authorities later found another 165 sets of fetal remains inside a car at a Chicago-area business where Klopfer, who died on Sept. 3 at age 79, had kept several cars.

The remains were initially determined to be from abortions Klopfer had performed from 2000 to 2002 at his clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend. Later, investigators determined the remains came from abortions he performed at those clinics between 2000 and 2003.

Shoddy record-keeping and the degraded condition of the remains prevented officials from being able to identify the remains, though.

The attorney general’s office is continuing to investigate the remains.