Rep. Tom Reed attends President-elect Biden’s inauguration

(WETM) — Congressman Tom Reed with New York State’s 23rd Congressional District attends President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration today.

“It’s very important to send a message to the country and to the world that we as republicans can join together with President Biden as he takes the oath of office to show that we completed the transition of power,” Reed said.

In a statement from the Problem Solvers Caucus that Reed co-chairs with Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) said:

“Today, the Problem Solvers Caucus congratulates Joe Biden on being sworn in as our 46th President. Our nation is at a critical juncture: After a horrific assault on our Capitol, a raging pandemic, and families and small businesses hurting, millions of Americans are looking for our country to come together.

These historic circumstances have left the country vulnerable and divided. Restoring faith in our democratic institutions and rebuilding our economy will require all of us — regardless of party and at every level of government — to set aside our differences, bind our wounds, and commit to doing the hard work of bipartisan lawmaking. This means standing up against political extremism and putting country ahead of party.

The Problem Solvers Caucus stands ready and eager to work with President Biden on this effort. If we can commit to working across the aisle and collaborating on a genuine bipartisan agenda, the opportunities are endless.

Congress is narrowly divided in both the House and Senate. Bipartisan solutions will be the only way to enact meaningful legislation and address the many challenges plaguing our country.

We congratulate and look forward to working with President Biden and his team to unite the country, defeat COVID-19, and create new economic opportunities to help our country recover and grow. The American people deserve no less.”