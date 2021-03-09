Rita’s Italian Ice cancels ‘First Day of Spring” event due to COVID-19

(WETM) – Those who love going to Rita’s Italian Ice on the first day of spring for free water ice will have to wait until 2022 for the annual event.

Rita’s announced on Facebook Tuesday afternoon that they were canceling their First Day of Spring giveaway to avoid large crowds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stores will remain open on March 20, but instead of giving away free water ice, the company will honor healthcare workers.

This was not an easy decision. But the reality is that our First Day of Spring event draws large crowds, so we’ve chosen to cancel Free Italian Ice Day on 3/20/2021 to keep everyone safe. While we can’t celebrate together on March 20, we plan on celebrating healthcare workers who have been keeping us safe throughout the year. All of our Rita’s locations have been open for the season since March 1, so stop by and say hello!

The water ice and custard chain has celebrated the First Day of Spring tradition for over 25 years as a way to “just our way of kicking off the season—and spreading a little happiness.”