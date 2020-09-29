Sam’s Club unveils ’12 Days of Wine’ advent calendar

National

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – It might be hard to believe, but Christmas is around the corner.

Sam’s Club is ready to help make your spirits bright with a wine advent calendar.

According to a press release, the 12 Days of Wine Calendar contains 12 different 187ml bottles, all made in California. The wine selection includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Cabernet – Syrah Blend, Red Blend, Cabernet – Merlot Blend, Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, Sweet Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Rose.

It’s available for $37.98.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now