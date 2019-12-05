Sen. Gillibrand calls hearing following report of veteran suicide rates

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WROC) — One of our senators is taking aim at the problem of veteran suicide in the U.S.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand led a hearing with the Armed Services Personnel Subcommittee on Wednesday. She called the hearing after a new Department of Defense report was released.

That report showed that military suicides spiked in 2018, after rising steadily for the past few years.

Gillibrand said this is a growing concern and that gratitude for veteran’s service just isn’t enough.

“Our gratitude for their sacrifices isn’t enough,” said Gillibrand. “Suicide in the military is a serious and growing problem. Not enough is being done to address the factors that contribute to this tragedy.”

According to the report, 541 service members died by suicide in 2018.

The increase in suicides is especially prevalent among younger service members and veterans.