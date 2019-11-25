Senator Schumer calling on airlines to not split up families on flights

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — As we begin the busy holiday travel week, Senator Chuck Schumer is demanding airlines not be allowed to split up parents and their kids on flights.

Schumer said airlines should have sensible policies that make sure parents and kids under the age of 13 sit together. He pointed to a 2016 law meant to fix the problem. It directed the U.S. Secretary of Transportation to consider creating guidelines for the airlines to keep families together on fights. Schumer says it was never followed through on.

“Here’s the law. It’s public law 114.1.90, and it says explicitly that separating families without their permission is against the law. But the airlines keep doing it because the Department of Transportation and the FAA have not put out regulations. They should do it. ASAP,” said Schumer.

Schumer noted some families end up having to pay extra fees in order to sit together and are sometimes separated anyway and said, “Airlines have a responsibility to put families first over profits and fees.”

