“Star Wars” hotel taking reservations this year

National
ORLANDO, FL (CNN) — Want to travel to a galaxy far, far away? Star Wars fans are invited to live their very own epic Star Wars story at a new Disney hotel.

Disney will start taking reservations later this year for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. It’s a two-night, all-immersive hotel experience in Orlando, Florida.

Travelers can stay for two days and two nights in a faux spaceship. They’ll meet in a terminal and go through a fake blast off. Then their stay will make them part of a star wars narrative. They’ll even be able to wield a lightsaber.

Disney announced the reservations plan Thursday. However, the hotel isn’t scheduled to open until 2021.

