ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There is an argument for and against term limits for top elected state officials. There are no limits in New York for the number of consecutive terms someone can serve as governor or lieutenant governor, for example, but that could change.
Term limits for the state’s highest offices: governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and comptroller were proposed by Gov. Kathy Hochul at the beginning of January as part of her first state of the state address. A constitutional amendment would limit these offices to two consecutive terms.
“On day one as Governor, I pledged to restore trust in government and I have taken steps every day to deliver the open, ethical governing New Yorkers deserve,” she said. “I want people to believe in their government again.”
There are 36 states that have term limits for gubernatorial candidates, including neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to Ballotpedia. Most have a two consecutive term rule, like the one being proposed by Gov. Hochul. Check out each state’s gubernatorial term limits in the chart below:
|State
|Term limits
|Alabama
|Two consecutive terms
|Alaska
|Two consecutive terms
|Arizona
|Two consecutive terms
|Arkansas
|Two terms a lifetime
|California
|Two terms a lifetime
|Colorado
|Two consecutive terms
|Delaware
|Two terms a lifetime
|Florida
|Two consecutive terms
|Georgia
|Two consecutive terms
|Hawaii
|Two consecutive terms
|Indiana
|Eight years in any 12 year period
|Kansas
|Two consecutive terms
|Kentucky
|Two consecutive terms
|Louisiana
|Two consecutive terms
|Maine
|Two consecutive terms
|Maryland
|Two consecutive terms
|Michigan
|Two terms a lifetime
|Mississippi
|Two terms a lifetime
|Missouri
|Two terms a lifetime
|Montana
|Eight years in any 16 year period
|Nebraska
|Two consecutive terms
|New Jersey
|Two consecutive terms
|New Mexico
|Two consecutive terms
|North Carolina
|Two consecutive terms
|Ohio
|Two consecutive terms
|Oklahoma
|Two terms a lifetime
|Oregon
|Eight years in any 12 year period
|Pennsylvania
|Two consecutive terms
|Rhode Island
|Two consecutive terms
|South Carolina
|Two consecutive terms
|South Dakota
|Two consecutive terms
|Tennessee
|Two consecutive terms
|Virginia
|No consecutive terms
|West Virginia
|Two consecutive terms
|Wyoming
|Eight years in any 16 year period
New Yorkers said they were more likely to vote for a gubernatorial candidate that supported term limits, according to a survey done by John Zogby Strategies and Unite N.Y. A combined 60.3% of survey respondents said they were much more likely (23.2%) or more likely (37.1%) to vote for a candidate who supports term limits.
Supporters of term limits say they are better for the government, acting as motivation and prompting them to remember their lives before becoming a politician which could also make them more effective leaders, according to Constitutioncenter.org. Supporters also say it could reduce corruption and keep politicians independent from special interest groups.
Those who do not support term limits say experience is critical to the success of politicians. A longer time on the job means politicians are more knowledgeable and better able to do their job. They also say it’s less democratic.