Stefanik to object to certification process when Biden victory officialized

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik announced Monday that she plans to object to “certain contested electors” on Wednesday when Congress is set to formally officialize the victory of President-elect Joe Biden.

“Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential election,” Stefanik said in a press release on Monday. “I believe those questions exist.”

The congresswoman, who represents the NY-21 Congressional District, joins at least 140 others who plan to contest the Electoral College certification process.

Stefanik said that the 2020 presidential election was influenced by “unprecedented voting regularities,” and called into question the integrity and trust of state officials.

“To the tens of thousands of constituents and patriots across the country who have reached out to me in the past few weeks – please know that I hear you,” Stefanik said. “The most precious foundation and covenant of our Republic is the right to vote, and consequently, the faith in the sanctity of our nation’s free and fair elections.”

Stefanik’s district includes parts of the North Country, including, Warren, Washington and Essex counties.

New York serves as a “winner-take-all” state, meaning all electoral votes in the state went to Biden and Kamala Harris.