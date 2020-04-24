Swing-state Republicans pin virus fallout on Democrats

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo protesters demonstrate at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., demanding that Gov. Tom Wolf reopen Pennsylvania’s economy even as new social-distancing mandates took effect at stores and other commercial buildings. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With legions out of work, Republicans across the critical battleground states are trying to lay blame for the economic wreckage of the coronavirus outbreak on Democratic governors, ramping up a political strategy that is likely to shape the debate in the run-up to the presidential election.

In Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — all three swing states with Democrats in charge — state Republican lawmakers, after an initial detente, have grown fiercely critical of the stay-at-home orders or business shutdowns imposed by governors to limit the spread of the coronavirus, casting them as the work of overzealous, nanny-state Democrats.

In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, GOP legislators have gone so far as to try to strip the Democratic governors of the power to enforce the restrictions on businesses.

Stay-at-home orders have been imposed by Republican and Democratic governors alike, acting on the advice of state and federal health officials and guidance from President Donald Trump.

But the backlash comes as some governors, mostly Republicans, are beginning to ease their orders, and the GOP, led by Trump, is attempting to position itself as the defender of the economy, even if it means taking health risks.

“We’re going to pressure this governor. We’re going to get you guys your jobs. We’re going to get money back in your pocket!” Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstine of Pennsylvania told a protest of hundreds of people Monday at the state Capitol. It was one of several staged across the country in the past two weeks, and another is scheduled for Friday in Wisconsin’s capital.”

In Pennsylvania, Republican state Rep. Russ Diamond blasted Gov. Tom Wolf’s “lockdown,” while GOP state Sen. Doug Mastriano urged protesters to “rise up” and, “say ‘no’ to tyranny.”

The hard-line messages marked the arrival of a more contentious phase in the virus fallout — the political fight over who to blame for the economic devastation. Implicit in the messaging is the potential political disaster ahead for Republicans if jobs do not return by November and Trump is blamed for unemployment.

Between Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, all of which narrowly flipped to Republican in the 2016 presidential election and handed Trump his victory, more than 3 million people have filed for unemployment benefits, and economists expect that high unemployment will last well beyond November’s election.