Taxpayers have one more month to file

(WSYR-TV) — Thursday was the original deadline to file taxes but the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is giving everyone one more month. The new deadline is May 17, so mark your calendar if you haven’t already.

The IRS made the change because the pandemic created tough situations for so many.

“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement back in March.

the extension also gives the IRS time to issue guidance on recent tax law changes. The American Rescue Plan excludes the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxes for those making less than $150,000.

New York State has also extended its deadline to May 17.