TCEQ receives new air monitors, Midland Regional Office included

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality received new equipment from funding from the Legislature and savings from TCEQ’s 2019 budget.

The Midland Regional Office received one of the 15 hand-held air monitors that were purchased with the funding.

The new UltraRAE device allows for faster analysis on the field and gathers more precise readings.

The new monitor also allows for new target pollutant readings, such as benzene. This now allows for benzene readings down to 10 parts per billion.

This will help TCEQ offices with investigations as they help during natural disasters and emergency response events.