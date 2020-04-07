Teachers who are parents share struggles with working from home

by: Anya Tucker

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — Plenty of parents are now taking on various new roles, including that of educators.

But, what about the teachers who are also moms and dads working from home?

News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with two local teachers to see how they are coping.

Anya: “How has this all been working out for you? You’re a mom and a teacher.”

“I think it was a little overwhelming at first to build that routine at home and to build that routine with my students. This has really built that home-school connection. Even more than it already was.”

Christina LaMorta/Teacher, Martin Luther King School of Excellence in Schenectady

“I have a 6-year-old and a 5-year-old, so I have to take care of them and I want to make sure I do the best for my students. So, I’m a student because I am learning the technology. I really feel like it’s my first year of teaching. My takeaway is the relationships you build and just trying to make sure that we are staying connected.”

Sarah Parker/Teacher, Pine Bush Elementary

