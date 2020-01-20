The Latest: Richmond gears up for Lobby Day, crowds continue to grow

THE LATEST — Live updates from the Virginia State Capitol as thousands of people have descended on downtown Richmond for Lobby Day.

8:17 a.m. Hundreds of people are starting to make their way onto Capitol grounds. The crowd is getting larger by the second.

As crowds grow in and around Capitol Square, please keep this important message in mind – IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING. Remember the 5W's. pic.twitter.com/YjdjFs1bKb — VACapitol2020 (@VACapitol2020) January 20, 2020

7:32 a.m. The crowds continue to grow. Police are searching every inch of people’s belongings. Our 8News Reporter Delaney Hall says security was quick but thorough.

Below is the list of prohibited items:

firearms

knives, scissors, needles, razors, and other bladed weapons

slingshots

spring sticks or batons

metal knuckles

blackjacks

nunchucks, chains, or other flailing weapons

throwing stars, knives, darts, or other throwing weapons

stun guns, tasers

sticks, poles, bats, baseballs, softballs, glass bottles

shields, helmets

toy guns and toy weapons

drones/sUAS, laser pointers

Caustic substances (pepper spray), aerosol containers

Hazardous materials, fireworks, torches, and open flames

other dangerous items or items that may be used as weapons

7:16 a.m. Capitol Square is under a ‘State of Emergency’ as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather on Lobby Day after Gov. Northam enacted a gun ban because of serious threats of violence.

This morning, Virginia State Police and RPD were preparing for the massive gun-rights rally hosted by the Virginia Citizens of Defense League. Several thousand activists appeared hours before the 11 a.m. rally was set to begin.

By 7 a.m., more than 100 people were waiting in line at the Capitol to petition to their lawmakers and also participate in the rally.

LIVE TWITTER UPDATES:

A sea of people chanting USA at the Capitol. Flags are flying high and security is tight. #Virginiarally @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/rXkhC1CtZm — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) January 20, 2020

Crowds are yelling “NORTHAM OUT” and “WE WILL NOT COMPLY” @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/p6lsAhMJ0M — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) January 20, 2020

Hundreds quickly turns into thousands as people now enter the Capitol grounds for the #rally in #Richmond. @8NEWS #Virginia pic.twitter.com/b7eCcEsa6Q — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) January 20, 2020

We made it on Capitol Grounds. Security was quick but THOROUGH.



Police are searching *EVERY INCH* of people’s belongings (including the contents of my makeup bag). @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/VetWNNFgU2 — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) January 20, 2020

More than 100 people are waiting on line for the rally in #Richmond. Many people braving the cold. @8NEWS #VirginiaRally pic.twitter.com/bgfG0VbpTn — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) January 20, 2020

