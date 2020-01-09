Thursday is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

(WETM/CNN) – On Thursday, Jan. 9, the nation honors those who are charged with keeping our communities safe on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

According to the National Day Calendar, several law enforcement organizations came together to create this unofficial holiday in 2015 to thank officers across the country for helping their communities.

There are several ways you can show your support: you can do something as simple as sending a note of thanks to your local, county or state police agency, buy them a cup of coffee, or make a donation to one of their charities.