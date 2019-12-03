December 3rd is Giving Tuesday

(CNN) – Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over – now it’s time to give back and do some good!

December 3 is Giving Tuesday, “a global generosity movement,” all about giving back, whether it’s helping others through the gift of your time, donations, goods or your voice.

Since 2012, Giving Tuesday has inspired hundreds of millions of people to “give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.”

You can participate by helping those in need and giving your time to organizations dear to you.

Think about how you can be of help to your neighbors — near and far, and take that extra step to be a volunteer.

The Salvation Army in Elmira, Volunteers not only give their time, they have the opportunity to be the proud owner of a ruby and diamond necklace donated by the Gold, Silver and Diamond Store, 2360 Corning Road, Elmira Heights NY 14903.

The Red-Kettle Volunteer with the most volunteer hours will receive the necklace as a thank you for their service this year.

If you are interested in helping The Salvation Army during The Red Kettle Campaign, just go to https://www.redkettlevolunteer.org/.

You can also make a donation at the iconic Red Kettle, or online at https://www.emp.salvationarmy.org.

Check out https://www.Givingtuesday.Org/ to help you find organizations, events, and ways to give back in your own community.