Tornado damage in Mobile County

GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two people have been killed in a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party that also left at least 14 others injured, a sheriff’s official said.

The shooting took place just before midnight Saturday in Greenville, around 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the Commerce campus, Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooter remains at large, Oxford said.