LIVE: Trump supporters to hold boat rally for president’s 74th birthday

Trump supporters to hold boat rally for president's 74th birthday

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Boaters across Tampa Bay, Florida are planning to take part in a boat rally in honor of President Donald Trump’s birthday and Flag Day this Sunday.

Organized by Trump Team 2020 Florida, an organization that lists more than 20 chapters and about 10,000 members statewide, is planning three events in the bay area including a “Rally on the Bay” in Tampa as well as events in Citrus County and Hernando County.

The Rally on the Bay gathering begins east of Beer Can Island at 9:45 a.m with boats setting sail at 11 a.m. going through Davis Islands, Bayshore Boulevard, McDill AFB and ending at the Gandy Bridge.

Hundreds of people participated in a boat parade celebrating President Donald Trump over Memorial Day weekend in Pinellas County.

