TSA recommending fines for mask order violations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Transportation Security Administration said it will recommend fines from $250 to as much as $1,500 for people who don’t follow the new mask mandate order — issues under President Joe Biden.

“Regarding the civil penalty fine structure for individuals who violate the Security Directive, TSA will recommend a fine ranging from $250 for the first offense up to $1,500 for repeat offenders. Based on substantial aggravating or mitigating factors, TSA may seek a sanction amount that falls outside these ranges. TSA has provided transportation system operators specific guidance on how to report violations so that TSA may issue penalties to those who refuse to wear a face mask.” TSA officials said in a release.

The mandate requires travelers in airports, trains and public transit to wear masks.