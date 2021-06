(WWTI) — The U.S. Army is celebrating an important day today!

June 14 celebrates the Army’s birthday, and in 2021 it is turning 246.

To honor the anniversary, U.S. Army leaders joined to commemorate 246 years of service with the annual wreath laying in Washington D.C. Leaders included the Secretary of the Army, Chief of Staff and Army and Sergeant Major.

Additionally, the Army shared video highlights of “Why We Serve,” and how it is “Unstoppable.” Both are featured below.