U.S. Space Force launches first recruitment video

WASHINGTON (NBC) — One of President Donald Trump's personal valets, who works in the West Wing serving the president his meals among other duties, has tested positive for coronavirus, the closest the virus is known to have come to the president, said a White House official.

Since the White House medical unit was made aware of the case, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have since tested negative for the virus, White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Thursday.