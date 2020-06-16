US airlines threaten to ban passengers who refuse to wear masks

Breaking News
FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. United Airlines said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that it is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until early September, forcing it to cancel thousands more flights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

TAMPA (WFLA/NBC) – U.S. airlines could suspend flying privileges for passengers who violate face-covering policies.

The trade organization ‘Airlines for America’ said in a statement Monday that seven major airlines will be increasing communications about face mask requirements on flights in an effort to further protect against the coronavirus.

Those airlines include American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest and United Airlines.

‘Airlines for America’ says each carrier will also determine “The appropriate consequences” for passengers who violate policy including the suspension of flying privileges.

