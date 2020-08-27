VIDEO: Laura’s power showers Texas highway with rocks

LAKE CHARLES, La. (CNN) -- Tolor White Jr. shared video of the destruction of his house after Hurricane Laura, and spoke to CNN about why he felt he had to stay in Lake Charles.

"Well, um, you know, then I was pretty much prepared for it. As I tried to explain to someone else, you know, I'm a pest control worker and one of the problems with, well, not a problem, but you know, like every time they have a major weather event down here like this, you know, you start getting all these mosquitoes and rodents and snakes and you have it. And, you know, we already got this COVID-19 battle down here, so we want to kinda like get ahead of this before he start bringing their diseases. So it wasn't like, you know, I wanted to ride this out just because I wanted to ride it out. It's kinda more of a, a, that's why I'm here."