Video: Mama bear gets trapped in car, destroys it while cubs watch

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado sheriff’s office issued a warning after a bear got trapped in a vehicle and destroyed it over the weekend.

Images of the car’s shredded, partially dismantled interior serve as “a very good reason NOT to leave food in your vehicle,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

Credit: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

A deputy responded after the sheriff’s office received a call reporting a bear stuck inside a vehicle.

During the deputy’s first attempt to get the bear out of the vehicle, the sow ended up closing the door while she was still inside.

Two bear cubs were spotted in trees near the car while the sheriff’s office worked to free the sow from the car. The bear destroyed so much of the interior of the car that the deputy wasn’t able to safely get her out through the rear doors.

Credit: Garfield County Sheriff’s Office

Eventually, the sheriff’s office freed the bear by opening the driver’s side door. Video shows the mama bear reuniting with her cubs and shuffling off into the trees.

The sheriff’s office said that the vehicle’s owner “was just glad the bear was released from the car, reunited with her cubs and no one was injured.”