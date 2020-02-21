MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nexstar stations WGNO in New Orleans, Louisiana, KLFY in Layfayette, Louisiana, WVLA in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and WKRG in Mobile, Alabama are teaming up to bring you all the “need to know” information about Mardi Gras traditions on Fat Tuesday.
The live stream will start at 1 p.m. CST. Laissez les bon temps rouler!
LATEST STORIES:
- Jury in Harvey Weinstein trial says they’re deadlocked; judge orders them to keep deliberating
- Steuben County Hall of Fame nominations being accepted
- WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras
- Two people arrested after police investigation in Elmira
- Family sues so child with vaccine exemption can go to school