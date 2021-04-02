Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream Day 5

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd continues Friday after a week of countless surveillance videos and emotional testimony from witnesses to his arrest and Floyd’s longtime girlfriend.

Courtney Ross took the stand Thursday and described her relationship with Floyd, from a first kiss to date nights at restaurants, but also spoke about how an addiction to painkillers took hold of their life together.

“It’s a classic story of how many people get addicted to opioids,” Ross said. “We both suffered from chronic pain: mine was in my neck, his was in his back.”

She said they “tried really hard to break that addiction many times.”

Chauvin’s lawyers argue that Floyd’s death, which the county medical examiner ruled a homicide at the hands of police, was really an overdose from the fentanyl found in his blood at an autopsy.