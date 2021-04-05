Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream Day 6

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death continues into the second week, after a week of countless surveillance videos and emotional testimony from witnesses to his arrest and Floyd’s longtime girlfriend.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death.

Video footage shows Chauvin pressing his knee into a handcuffed Floyd’s neck, with Floyd repeatedly claiming that he could not breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests, riots, and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S., at points turning violent.