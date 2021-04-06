Watch Live: George Floyd case: Derek Chauvin trial live stream Day 7

Some material presented may be graphic or explicit; viewer discretion advised Live feed from court proceedings

MINNEAPOLIS (WETM) — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death continues for the seventh day.

On Monday the trial continued with the testimony from the police chief who fired Derek Chauvin and three other officers. Prosecutors also called the emergency room doctor who tried to resuscitate Floyd and a police department inspector to the stand.

The judge is also expected hear a motion Tuesday to quash the subpoena for the passenger in Floyd’s car, Morries Lester Hall, who says he will plead the Fifth Amendment if called to testify.

The trial is expected to resume at 10:30 a.m. EST Thursday. The time between 9:30-10:30 is set for the judge and lawyers to consult on procedural items. However, if they are completed early the trial may start earlier than 10:30.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25 death.

Video footage shows Chauvin pressing his knee into a handcuffed Floyd’s neck, with Floyd repeatedly claiming that he could not breathe. Floyd’s death sparked protests, riots, and civil unrest in Minneapolis and across the U.S., at points turning violent.

The first witness to take the stand Monday, to start week two of the trial, was Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, an emergency doctor who pronounced Floyd dead after trying to resuscitate him and testified to the cause of Floyd’s death.

Minneapolis Police Inspector Katie Blackwell Testimony