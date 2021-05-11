Watch the thin crescent moon pass these three planets this week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The moon will pass by three planets in the evening sky this week.

On the evenings of May 12 through May 15, the moon will be in the vicinity of Venus, Mercury and Mars. The thin crescent moon will be low on the horizon by Venus on May 12, just above Mercury on May 13 and next to Mars by May 15.

Make sure you’re looking west after sunset to see the moon and the planets. Venus will be the brightest of the planets, followed by Mercury and then Mars. All three should be visible with the naked eye, though Venus and the moon will be competing with evening twilight on May 12 and may be slightly more difficult to spot.

A string of lights that lobbed across the night sky in parts of the U.S. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday had some people wondering if a fleet of UFOs was coming, but it had others— mostly amateur stargazers and professional astronomers— lamenting the industrialization of space. These were SpaceX Starlink satellites. The goal of these satellites is to provide high speed internet across the globe, including those places that don’t currently have access to reliable connectivity.

SpaceX launched another 60 satellites on May 9. If you want to test your luck at spotting the satellites, this satellite tracker will help.