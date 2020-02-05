1  of  3
Breaking News
Attempted abduction reported in Elmira Crews responding to fire on County Route 28 in Watkins Glen Cause of fatal Elmira house fire determined

Wendy’s Breakfast going nationwide in March

National
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) — Wendy’s is set to roll out its breakfast menu across the nation next month.

On March 2, the breakfast menu will include items like the Frosty-ccino, the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit and the Breakfast Baconator.

Fast food chains as a whole have seen their business slow down as customers turn to healthier options or make their meals at home.

Breakfast is one way to help.

While Wendy’s has failed in its past efforts to take its breakfast nationwide, the chain is investing about $20 million to support its U.S. Stores in preparation for the launch.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now