White House chief of staff Meadows has coronavirus

by: Steve Holland/Reuters

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters at the Capitol, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been diagnosed with COVID-19, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.

It was not immediately clear when or how he was infected.

This is a developing story.

